ONCE YOU OVERCOME THE FEAR, THEN YOU GET TO BE IN CHARGE! This is the culmination of all of the previous steps. Learning to recognize how your perfectionism is hurting you, to see the opportunity in failure, to recognize the impermanence of all feelings, and to build your distress tolerance skills, that is when you take back control over your life! Instead of making decisions out of fear of failure, you get to make decisions about what is right for you, your work, and your life. And that is incredibly rewarding!