David Henrie's Directorial Debut 'This Is The Year' Gets September Release Date!

Spencer — the Venice and TIFF title that will see Kristen Stewart play Princess Diana — has gotten an awards-season release date. Neon and Topic Studios has scheduled the feature for Nov. 5. Pablo Larraín is behind the feature that takes place over three days in one of her last Christmas holidays as a member of the House of Windsor at their Sandringham estate. The description for the movie reads: “Spencer is an imaging of what might have happened during those few fateful days.” (The weekend was also featured in the latest season of Netflix’s The Crown, with Diana played by Emma Corrin alongside Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.) Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris also star in the film that will premiere in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, Locked Down) penned the screenplay. The Jackie filmmaker produced Spencer along with Fabula partner Juan de Dios Larraín, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film, and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. Also set for a Nov. 5 release is Marvel feature The Eternals and Tom Hanks-starring sci-fi movie Finch from Amblin Partners.