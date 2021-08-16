Cancel
Movies

David Henrie's Directorial Debut 'This Is The Year' Gets September Release Date!

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally here – David Henrie‘s upcoming movie This Is The Year has a release date!!. The 32-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place star makes his directorial debut with the film, which stars many of his close friends and family. Selena Gomez also serves as an executive producer on the project!

