Drive Poll – Which Rookie QB Will Be First To Start In Playoffs?

Following a 20-13 win at Soldier Field against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, there is a lot to be excited about in The Windy City. In his preseason rookie debut, Justin Fields showcased his elite athleticism and 4.4 speed. Rushing for one touchdown and throwing for another, Fields gave NFL fans a glimpse of his rare talent at the QB position. Making a few nice throws on the run across his body, Fields showed he can be a very serious threat to an NFL defense once he gets out of the pocket.