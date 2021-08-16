Cancel
Raptors might have solved their biggest problem from last season

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer League is less about making an impression and more about shaping expectations. For players like Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, it’s about showing signs you are ready to take another step in your second year in the league. For rookies like Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton, it’s about flashing enough potential for fans and coaches to be excited about what you will be able to provide when the actual games start.

