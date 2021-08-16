Raptors might have solved their biggest problem from last season

The NBA has released its official schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on November 13th. This will be one of four matchups between the Clippers and T-Wolves, with the other three coming on November 3rd and 5th on Minnesota, with the final matchup happening in LA on January 3rd. All of these matchups, but especially the first time Minnesota comes to LA, will be highly anticipated as fan favorite Patrick Beverley will likely receive a hero's welcome when he gets his name announced.