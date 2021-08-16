Cancel
New & Noteworthy: August 13th & 6th, 2021 – …And I Return to New Releases

By Zach Fehl
metalinsider.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew & Noteworthy is a weekly column in which we highlight some of the newest rock and metal releases coming out each week. This week features new releases from Slaughter to Prevail Lorna, and more, as well as a live (kinda) release from Sepultura! For last week’s releases you can read the previous New & Noteworthy, and for the latest sales numbers Metal by Numbers. Be sure to follow us on Spotify to get this month’s New & Noteworthy Playlist, updated every Friday with the newest metal releases.

