News: Kennedy Center Announces 2021–2022 Performances for Young Audiences

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces it plans to resume live indoor performances beginning in October with an eclectic array of entertaining and groundbreaking programming for the first half of its 2021/2022 Season that encompasses produced and presented works in dance, theater, music, and cinema featuring exceptional Southern California-based artists and companies. This marks the venue’s hopes to return to in-person indoor performances after more than a year and a half, which follows the resumption this summer of in-person socially distanced outdoor performances on a custom-built stage on The Wallis’ Promenade Terrace. The season begins October 2, 2021, marking the sixth year of programming under the leadership of Artistic Director Paul Crewes and Executive Director & CEO Rachel Fine, and the institution’s ninth season. All indoor performances are planned to take place in The Wallis’ 500-seat Bram Goldsmith Theater, which has undergone extensive interior maintenance and technical upgrades over the past year while the theater was shuttered.