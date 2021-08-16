News: Kennedy Center Announces 2021–2022 Performances for Young Audiences
(WASHINGTON)—The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces its 2021 – 2022 Performances for Young Audiences season with eight world premiere Kennedy Center commissions and co-commissions. In honor of the Center’s 50th Anniversary, the upcoming season celebrates how the arts extend an invitation to share characters, experiences, and wonder across — and despite — differences, with exciting works that encourage audiences to grow, learn, and explore together.mdtheatreguide.com
