NPR’s ‘Invisibilia’ Podcast Producer Abby Wendle Explains Norwegian ‘Slow TV’

By Adron McCann
WABE
WABE
 5 days ago
NPR’s “Invisibilia” podcast dives into the hidden forces that influence human behavior. The podcast’s topics go deep into psychology, offering perspectives on the way we think and behave that never occur to most. A recent episode, “The Great Narrative Escape,” focused on the Norwegian television program “Slow TV,” a show that, to many Americans, would sound like impossibly boring programming. It’s an enormous hit in Norway, however. “Invisibilia” producer and journalist Abby Wendle joined “City Lights” senior producer to talk about the episode she pitched and researched, and the surprising fascination of “Slow TV.”

