Fargo, ND

Watch Corey Taylor perform “Wait and Bleed” without wearing signature mask

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorey Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot, can be seen performing “Wait and Bleed” without a mask of any kind with his solo project. We have the fan filmed videos below, one from Thursday, August 12th at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota, and the other from Friday night, August 13th at The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The song was written by Taylor and drummer Joey Jordison, who founded Slipknot and who tragically passed away last month.”Wait And Bleed” was the first single from Slipknot’s self-titled debut album, which came out in 1999.

Comments / 0

