Pedestrian Hit, Killed In San Jose Intersection; DUI Suspect Arrested

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian in San Jose over the weekend, police said Monday. The collision happened Saturday at around 9 p.m. in the area of Almaden Ave. and Willow St. San Jose police said the preliminary investigation indicated a 2005 Ford F-150 was heading north on Almaden at a high rate of speed and ran through a red light at Willow St., hitting a man believed to be walking across the street in a marked crosswalk.