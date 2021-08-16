Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame in 2022

Ray Charles and The Judds are set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Associated made the announcement last week. “The works of this year’s inductees span crucial timestamps of Country Music history,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “This impressive career landmark is the pinnacle of accomplishment in Country Music, and I’m so proud to see Eddie, Ray, Pete, Naomi, and Wynonna getting their much-deserved plaques on the wall of the Rotunda. Today’s fans and generations to come will forever be reminded of the distinct impact each made on this genre.”