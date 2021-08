CENTRE HALL — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Centre County, there is some concern about two big events which will be taking place days apart. Today, the Centre County Grange Fair officially gets underway. Campers have been moving in throughout the week. When all is said and done, there will be nearly 1,000 tents and more than 1,000 motor homes at the fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Daily, thousands of people will descend on Centre Hall to attend the week-long event.