Legendary woman’s soccer player, Carli Lloyd, announces retirement from sport

South Jersey native Carli Lloyd is hanging ’em up:. Lloyd is 39 years old, from the great township of Delran out there in Burlington County. She will go down as one of the best U.S. soccer players of all time, men’s team or women’s team. Lloyd has played more than 300 games for the U.S. women and scored more than 100 goals. It’s insane. She won two World Cups, two Olympic gold medals, six Algarve Cups, and four She Believes Cups (those are both invitational tournaments).