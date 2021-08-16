Cancel
Legendary woman’s soccer player, Carli Lloyd, announces retirement from sport

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WCMH) – The United States women’s national soccer team posted on Twitter that player Carli Lloyd, 39, will be retiring from the team. The tweet read, “A legendary career comes to a close 🇺🇸 🐐 @CarliLloyd has announced her retirement. The soon-to-be announced four #USWNT fall friendlies will be her final matches in a U.S. uniform, closing out a remarkable career. She will finish the @NWSL season with @GothamFC.”

FIFA955glo.com

Carli Lloyd: United States Women’s National Team great to retire from football

Carli Lloyd, who is one of the most successful players in the history of the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), is to retire from professional football. Over an illustrious international career which began in 2005, Lloyd earned 312 caps — the second all-time record in US and world history behind only Kristine Lilly (354) — and scored 128 goals.
Soccercrossingbroad.com

Carli Lloyd, from the Great Township of Delran, is Retiring

South Jersey native Carli Lloyd is hanging ’em up:. Lloyd is 39 years old, from the great township of Delran out there in Burlington County. She will go down as one of the best U.S. soccer players of all time, men’s team or women’s team. Lloyd has played more than 300 games for the U.S. women and scored more than 100 goals. It’s insane. She won two World Cups, two Olympic gold medals, six Algarve Cups, and four She Believes Cups (those are both invitational tournaments).
FIFAPosted by
NJ.com

USWNT star, N.J. native Carli Lloyd announces her retirement

Carli Lloyd is hanging up her boots. The USWNT star, Rutgers Hall of Famer and Delran native announced her retirement on Monday, saying she will play her final games for club and country this fall, marking the end of one of the greatest careers in women’s soccer history. Lloyd will...
FIFAblackchronicle.com

Carli Lloyd retirement: Looking back at USWNT star’s legendary career, by the numbers

United States women’s national team superstar Carli Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner, is calling it a career. U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that the 39-year-old veteran will step away from the game later this year following the NWSL season and fall friendlies for the USWNT. Lloyd, hero at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, is the second-most capped player in world soccer history and has 128 international goals.
Soccermynews13.com

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd retiring after decorated career

U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015...
SoccerFOX Sports

USWNT's Carli Lloyd retiring as the most clutch international player ever

Picture a Mount Rushmore of women’s soccer. There’s Christine Sinclair, the freshly minted Olympic gold medalist with Canada and top scorer in international history, men’s or women’s. Abby Wambach, whose record Sinclair smashed last year, has to be there. So does 1999 United States World Cup-winning captain Michelle Akers, whom...
MLSESPN

USWNT's four fall matches to feature retiring Carli Lloyd

The United States women's national team will play four matches this fall following winning the bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The USWNT will take on Paraguay in September in two matches in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the first on Sept. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium and then Sept. 21 at TQL Stadium.
Soccerdefector.com

Carli Lloyd Was A Self-Contained Superstar

Carli Lloyd announced this week that she will be retiring from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2021 NWSL season. The on-field accolades that trail in her wake speak for themselves: Lloyd is a two-time World Cup winner, a three-time Olympic medalist, the second most capped player in U.S. women’s national team history, and the program’s fourth all-time goalscorer. It’s hard to remember a time when Carli Lloyd was not representing the U.S. on the grandest stages; at 39, she’s been a major figure in the sport for over 17 years.
SoccerNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

McGinley: Top-5 moments of Carli Lloyd’s legendary career

At the close of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) bronze medal Olympic performance, Carli Lloyd announced she would be retiring at the end of this season with the USWNT. I have been watching Lloyd play since she joined the team in 2005, the same year I learned what soccer was, and it is going to be sad to watch the team without her.
SportsPosted by
Axios

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic. The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters. Richardson will also...
Soccerwmleader.com

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Olympic Medalist Carli Lloyd Retires

Right on the heels of her bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Carli Lloyd has announced that she’s changing her goals. The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team player said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 16 that she’s retiring. “When I first started out with the National Team in...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Carli Lloyd is retiring

Megan Rapinoe is such a fan of #MeToo pioneer Tarana Burke that the soccer star chose Burke’s upcoming memoir, “Unbound,” for her new book club before she had even read it. “She is such an incredible person and whatever it is she’s writing will be worth everyone reading,” Rapinoe said during a recent telephone interview. Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches ‘The Call In’ book club.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

FirstEnergy Stadium to host US Women’s National Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Haslam Sports Group with U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that FirstEnergy Stadium will host the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) for its first match following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USWNT took home a bronze in Tokyo. They’ll play Paraguay in Cleveland on Thursday, September 16. Tickets...
Soccergoal.com

USWNT confirms fall friendlies against Paraguay and Korea

The four matches will be the final national team games of Carli Lloyd's illustrious career. The U.S. women's national team has announced it will play two friendlies against Paraguay in September and two friendlies against Korea Republic in October. The matches will all take place in the Midwest, with the...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

US women to play four post-Olympic matches

CHICAGO — Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women’s national team will play a series of four matches in September and October. The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on Sept. 16 and again on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. They’ll also play South Korea on Oct. 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on Oct. 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

