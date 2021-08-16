New York lawmakers to continue investigation into Cuomo after resignation

New York state lawmakers announced Monday that the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D, will continue days after initially saying it would end following his resignation. Carl Heastie, D, the speaker of the New York State Assembly, and Charles Lavine, D, chairman of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that the committee would issue a final report on the investigation into sexual harassment claims against the third-term governor, whether Cuomo used state resources while landing his multimillion-dollar book deal, and if data on nursing home deaths had been misleading.