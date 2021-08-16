"Out of the Blocks" Creators Henkin & Patrick On A Decade Of Stories

Now, we turn to our good friends, Aaron Henkin and Wendel Patrick. They are the creative team behind WYPR's award-winning podcast series, Out of the Blocks. The premise of the series is genius-simple: the producers pick a block, here in Baltimore, or elsewhere, they interview and photograph the people who live and work in that block, and they edit together a collage of profiles of those people and their stories. Aaron edits the collages. Wendel composes music to fit the voices of everyone whose stories we hear.