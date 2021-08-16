The Secret to How CNX Achieved Net Carbon Zero Five Years Ago

Net-zero emissions targets have become an imperative as scientists warn about the severe consequences of climate change, which are becoming increasingly evident. Industry giants Apple (AAPL), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), FedEx (FDX), and Parker-Hannifin (PH) are focused on implementing zero-emissions initiatives in their business operations and are mapping their path toward carbon neutrality. So read on to learn which, if any of these names, is a good addition to one’s portfolio.Governments worldwide are placing an emphasis on reducing their countries’ carbon footprints amid rising concerns regarding climate change as experts continue to warn about the severe consequences of global warming. For example, President Biden’s 2022 budget proposal plans to invest more than $36 billion to fight global climate change, which is an increase of more than $14 billion versus 2021. This is in line with the President’s plan to slash the U.S.’ carbon emissions in half by 2030.