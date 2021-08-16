Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Secret to How CNX Achieved Net Carbon Zero Five Years Ago

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

When CNX Resources issued its second quarter update in July, the company revealed that it is not only “net carbon zero” right now, it has been that way–actually net carbon negative, pulling more CO2 out of the atmosphere than it puts in–since 2016 (see CNX Already Net Carbon Neutral; Average Salary $150K). How can that possibly be the case? We have the answer.

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnx Resources#Cnx Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Can Oil, Gas and Other Carbon-Intensive Sectors Reach Net Zero?

What's the path for oil, steel, cement and heavy transport? What role should offsets, asset sales and other mechanisms play in that process?. Speakers: Ben Kowing | VP, Chief Technical Officer | SSAB Americas Eli Mitchell-Larson | Net-Zero Evangelist & Climate Researcher | University of Oxford Lamberto Eldering | Business Developer, Low Carbon Solutions | Equinor Rohini Sengupta | Senior Manager, Environmental Sustainability | United Airlines.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Nuverra 2Q21: Revenue Down 1%, M-U Rig Count Down 5%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (formerly Heckmann) is one of the largest companies in the United States that handles the transportation and disposal of shale drilling wastewater and leftover rock and dirt from drilling. The company has major operations in the Marcellus/Utica region. We keep an eye on its performance as an indicator of whether there is more or less drilling happening in the M-U. For over a year, it’s been less. In 2020 Nuverra’s revenue sank by 34% and the rig count that it tracks fell by 27% (see Nuverra 2020: Revenue Down 34%, M-U Rig Count Down 27%). The downward trend continued in 1Q21 (see Nuverra 1Q21: Revenue Down 37%, M-U Rig Count Down 26%). However, the bleeding greatly slowed in 2Q…
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Southwestern Energy Floats $1.2B in New IOUs

It’s been our observation since beginning to write about the shale energy space in 2009 that every year or two most drillers, at least the publicly traded drillers, issue new notes (what we call IOUs) to pay off already-issued notes coming due within a few years. And if there’s any money left over from the new tranch of notes issued, they use it to pay down other debts or “for other corporate purposes.” The latest swap-new-notes-for-old-notes comes from a major Marcellus/Utica driller, Southwestern Energy, which last week floated $1.2 billion of new notes to help pay off what amounts to $1.4 billion of older notes coming due in the next few years.
Economyinvesting.com

5 Stocks Working to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Net-zero emissions targets have become an imperative as scientists warn about the severe consequences of climate change, which are becoming increasingly evident. Industry giants Apple (AAPL), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), FedEx (FDX), and Parker-Hannifin (PH) are focused on implementing zero-emissions initiatives in their business operations and are mapping their path toward carbon neutrality. So read on to learn which, if any of these names, is a good addition to one’s portfolio.Governments worldwide are placing an emphasis on reducing their countries’ carbon footprints amid rising concerns regarding climate change as experts continue to warn about the severe consequences of global warming. For example, President Biden’s 2022 budget proposal plans to invest more than $36 billion to fight global climate change, which is an increase of more than $14 billion versus 2021. This is in line with the President’s plan to slash the U.S.’ carbon emissions in half by 2030.
SciencePopular Science

Humans just generated nuclear energy akin to a star

In a new experiment involving an abundance of laser beams and tiny hydrogen fuel pellets, physicists initiated powerful and unprecedented nuclear fusion, releasing the greatest amount of energy ever achieved for their lab and bringing scientists one step closer to the goal of “ignition,” which researchers hope could set off a new era of clean energy technology.
Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Schlumberger Introduces Self-Steering Directional Drilling

“Look ma, no hands on the steering wheel!” Forget about self-steering/self-driving cars. That’s yesterday. Now we have self-steering (or “autonomous”) directional drilling–oil and gas drilling that steers itself using artificial intelligence. Brought to you by the largest oilfield services company in the world: Schlumberger.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

A Closer Look at Responsibly Sourced Gas (RSG) in the M-U

Whether we think it’s a good idea or not (we don’t), there is no denying that the Marcellus/Utica industry has collectively jumped off the RSG/ESG cliff. RSG stands for “responsibly sourced gas” and ESG is “environmental, social, governance.” Responding to pressure from investors and customers, most M-U drillers are now making moves to prove the natural gas they produce has been produced using practices that protect the environment. We say the gas has always been produced responsibly and we have nothing further to prove, but hey, who are we? Anywho, the Pittsburgh Business Times delves into the programs–Project Canary and MiQ–that M-U drillers have embraced as their preferred method of proving environmental friendliness.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

M-U Drillers Rake in the Cash in 2Q from Higher NGL Prices

During the second quarter (May through June), ten of the largest oil and gas producers covered by S&P Global Market Intelligence saw their NGL (natural gas liquids) revenues grow substantially from the same period a year ago. Those ten companies, half of them drillers in the Marcellus/Utica region, saw NGL prices increase from 104% to as high as 261%. The extra money from NGLs made what turned out to be a down quarter financial-wise (because of bad bets on hedges) better than it would have otherwise been.
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Global Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Development in Coming Years

The global net-zero energy buildings (NZEBs) market is projected to reach USD 79.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. The buildings verified by ZNE are those that over the course of time meet the net energy consumption through local renewable energy technologies. Instead of electricity, natural gas and steam, the energy is derived from renewables on site. Although ZNE emerging buildings have stated objectives for almost nil energy, the aims as identified by the ZNE validated buildings are still to be achieved. Such emerging buildings are typically being designed or planned in less than one year's service.
Industryfanaticalfuturist.com

Earth and Energy

Google Earth’s new upgrade is a 37 year timelapse of the entire Earth. WHY THIS MATTERS IN BRIEF Our planet changes all the time, and now you can see exactly how it’s changing and the impact we’re having on our world. Love the Exponential Future? Join our XPotential Community, future proof yourself with courses from XPotential University, connect, watch a keynote, or browse my blog. Satellites are doing...
Ohio, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

ODNR Drops “Market Enhancement” Clause in Forced Pooling Orders

Ohio mineral rights owner Gateway Royalty researched unitization (aka force pooling) in the state and discovered a disturbing change introduced in existing unitization beginning three years ago. Since February 13, 2018, a “market enhancement” clause has been included in Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) forced pooling unitization orders, which allows the unit operator to deduct post-production costs from the royalties owed to mineral owners. These post-production costs are sometimes as much as 95% of the gross sale price. Gateway called attention to the practice and ODNR has since backed down and no longer includes the market enhancement clause in new unitization orders.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production in M-U Rising in September

Perhaps we’re finally seeing a reversal of fortune? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) for August (with forecasted numbers for September) predicts natural gas production in the Marcellus/Utica region will increase a modest 20 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) next month. The M-U’s primary competitor for drilling new gas wells, the Haynesville, continues to gain ground on the M-U. The Haynesville will see an increase of 124 MMcf/d in September. The Permian (an oil play) will also see an increase in its associated gas production–up by 72 MMcf/d in September.
Pennsylvania Statemarcellusdrilling.com

New Shale Drilling Permits in PA for July 2021 Drop 52%

Although quarter after quarter and year after year natural gas production in the Pennsylvania Marcellus continues to go up (see PA Natural Gas Production Hits New All-Time High in 1Q21), unfortunately not the same can be said about permits to drill new wells. S&P Global Market Intelligence has researched shale permits issued in PA and has discovered the number of permits issued is down 52% for July 2021 versus permits issued in July 2020.
Environmentfreightwaves.com

MIT looks at sustainability — Net-Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet. Sustainability is trendy, but how do companies turn trends into action?. Net-Zero Carbon host Danny Gomez and FreightWaves Director of...
Ohio Statemarcellusdrilling.com

PTT Blows $10B on Renewables Since May, Still No OH Cracker FID

In February of this year, PTT Global Chemical adamantly claimed a final investment decision (FID) to build the $10 billion ethane cracker plant project in Belmont County, OH would happen by “middle of 2021” (see PTT Says Recent Reports of Ohio Cracker Decision Delay “Not True”). They lied. Again. Since May, PTT Global Chemical’s parent company, PTT Pcl (Thailand’s biggest company by far), has spent almost $10 billion to build an electric vehicle business and buy up petrochemical assets in Europe and renewable-energy projects in Asia. “And the group isn’t done yet.”
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Net carbon zero by 2050? Here’s the reality behind the slogan

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Over 120 countries — from highly industrialized nations like Canada, Germany, and the UK to developing economies such as Myanmar, Sudan, and Tuvalu — have set their sights on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to less than the amount that can be captured, either naturally or through new technologies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy