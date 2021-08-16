Cancel
Selma, AL

Judge dismisses charges of false statements against 3 former Selma police officers

By Mike Cason
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A judge has dismissed charges against three former Selma police officers accused of making false statements during an investigation by the attorney general’s office. Retired Elmore County Circuit Judge John Bush dismissed the charges against former officers Jeffrey Hardy, Toriano Neely, and Kendall Thomas at the request of Attorney General Steve Marshall. Bush had been appointed to the case after recusals of two other judges.

