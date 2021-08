COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program has turned into an NFL factory of sorts in terms of developing defensive linemen and defensive backs. That peaked in the 2020 NFL Draft when the No. 2 and No. 3 picks were defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah. But since Larry Johnson and Kerry Coombs got to Columbus, they’ve taken positions that already had a decent lineage of stars and turned them into national brands.