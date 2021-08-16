Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge Refuses Emergency Request to Stop MVP Construction

marcellusdrilling.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a second victory for Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) over the past week, a federal judge rejected a request by a Virginia landowner for emergency power to block construction of MVP across the landowner’s property on Bent Mountain. Last week we told you the landowner claimed blasting and construction for the pipeline on his property could “explode the headwaters of Bottom Creek.” We noted the same landowner has been suing to block MVP on his property since at least early 2019. The judge told him that her court was not the proper jurisdiction to resolve the dispute.

