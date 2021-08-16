Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

NY DPS Approves Gas Rate Hike to Finance Brooklyn Pipeline Project

 4 days ago

In February 2020 we told you about a mob of anti-fossil fuelers attempting to block the final few feet of construction for a 6.8-mile natural gas pipeline stretching from Brownsville to North Brooklyn in New York City (see Will a Brooklyn, NY Mob Stop Completion of National Grid Pipeline?). In December of 2020 NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the builder, National Grid, to abandon the almost-done project (see NYC Mayor de Blasio Seeks to Block Brooklyn NatGas Pipe Project). Fortunately, National Grid didn’t abandon it. In fact, last Thursday the New York Dept. of Public Service (DPS) voted unanimously to approve a rate increase for 1.9 million National Grid customers to help pay for the pipeline.

Comments / 0

