FERC Approves MVP Plan to Use Trenchless Water Crossings

Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is a 303-mile pipeline from West Virginia to southern Virginia that is 92% complete (in-the-ground). The pipeline is targeted to be in-service by the middle of next year. The project is currently stalled, temporarily, due to frivolous lawsuits filed by disgusting Big Green groups like the Sierra Club. MVP Southgate is an extension to MVP that will travel an additional 75 miles from southern Virginia (where the current MVP terminates) into North Carolina. MVP Southgate has not yet broken ground. The project has been opposed by North Carolina and the same mish-mash of “environmental” groups that opposed MVP. However, this week there are two fewer groups opposed to Southgate than there was last week.