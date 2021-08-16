FERC Approves MVP Plan to Use Trenchless Water Crossings
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has disregarded the petulant demands of anti-fossil fuel fanatics and has given its permission to Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project to switch the method it uses to cross 136 streams and 47 wetlands. For roughly 70 miles of the pipeline’s 303-mile route, MVP asked FERC in early February to change the method of installation from open trench to trenchless, drilling under the body of water using horizontal directional drilling (see MVP Filing New/Revised Request to Finish Almost-Done Pipe).marcellusdrilling.com
