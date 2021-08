O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 6-0 win over the Royals. O'Neill has been in and out of the lineup over the last few days while battling an illness but he looks to be back on track. He launched his 19th homer of the season in the fourth inning and later came around to score again in the eighth. It was just his second homer over the last 15 games but Friday's outing raised his season OPS to .858 through 351 plate appearances.