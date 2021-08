For some 50,000 Alabama hunters, the opening of the dove season is just short of the opening of college football season in importance as a marker of fall. Dove hunting has been a southern tradition for decades, primarily because it’s one of the few communal hunting opportunities left in the modern world. While most hunting is solitary or done with at most a couple others, a big dove field can welcome dozens of shooters for the hunt, and there’s often a communal cookout in the field, including a giant pot of dove purlieu, when the hunt ends.