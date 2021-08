Nikola and Hyzon have both inked agreements with a California port trucking company. Lordstown still has much to prove after its recent troubles. The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today. But shares of embattled electric pickup truck start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) bounced sharply off all-time lows and were 16% higher at their peak. As of 2:40 p.m. EDT the shares had pared some gains, trading as follows: