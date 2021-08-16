PTT Blows $10B on Renewables Since May, Still No OH Cracker FID
In February of this year, PTT Global Chemical adamantly claimed a final investment decision (FID) to build the $10 billion ethane cracker plant project in Belmont County, OH would happen by “middle of 2021” (see PTT Says Recent Reports of Ohio Cracker Decision Delay “Not True”). They lied. Again. Since May, PTT Global Chemical’s parent company, PTT Pcl (Thailand’s biggest company by far), has spent almost $10 billion to build an electric vehicle business and buy up petrochemical assets in Europe and renewable-energy projects in Asia. “And the group isn’t done yet.”marcellusdrilling.com
