PTT Blows $10B on Renewables Since May, Still No OH Cracker FID

Whether we think it’s a good idea or not (we don’t), there is no denying that the Marcellus/Utica industry has collectively jumped off the RSG/ESG cliff. RSG stands for “responsibly sourced gas” and ESG is “environmental, social, governance.” Responding to pressure from investors and customers, most M-U drillers are now making moves to prove the natural gas they produce has been produced using practices that protect the environment. We say the gas has always been produced responsibly and we have nothing further to prove, but hey, who are we? Anywho, the Pittsburgh Business Times delves into the programs–Project Canary and MiQ–that M-U drillers have embraced as their preferred method of proving environmental friendliness.