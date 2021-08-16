PwC Report: O&G Impact on PA, WV State Economies Massive

Growth Energy, the world’s biggest ethanol trade association, announced that CHS is its newest producer plant member. The addition brings Growth Energy’s membership to a total of 91 producer plant members and 8.8 billion gallons represented out of the total U.S. annual ethanol production. CHS has been a premier ethanol marketer, trader, and producer of renewable fuels for more than forty years. They produce 260 million gallons of fuel-grade ethanol and market one billion gallons of ethanol every year, making CHS one of the nation’s largest suppliers of ethanol-enhanced gasoline and the largest U.S. retailer of E85 ethanol. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says they’re thrilled to welcome CHS to their growing powerhouse list of Growth Energy producer plant members. “As a whole, CHS has already contributed so much to our industry as an associate member of Growth Energy, having just announced the sale of E15 at 19 more Midwest terminals through its refining business,” Skor says. A release from CHS says, “We value working together for shared success, and we look forward to active participation in Growth Energy and its efforts to advance pro-biofuels policies and expand consumer access to higher ethanol blends.”