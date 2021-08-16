Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

This Is Prince Charles' Favorite Indian Restaurant

By Taylor Huang
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brilliant Restaurant truly does serve up meals fit for royalty, having Prince Charles' stamp of approval when he called it his favorite Indian restaurant, according to a MyLondon article. Brothers Kewal and Gulu Anand opened the restaurant's Southall location in 1975, but the first Brilliant Restaurant actually originated in Kenya in the 1950s, according to their website. Their father, Bishen Dass Anand, was known as a master chef and started a tradition of not only cooking meals that were both unique and delicious, but also founded a catering business that still exists within the eatery to this day.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

59K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Cooking#Indian Food#Food Drink#The Brilliant Restaurant#Brilliant Restaurant#The Methi Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

A Waiter's Surprising Revelation About How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Dine

Have you ever wondered what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are like when they are out on a date? Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get dressed up and wear crazy British hats, ask everyone around them to curtsey, and act stuffy and formal? Do they dine on caviar and pate and drink magnums of champagne in private rooms so the hoi polloi don't bother them? Or do they let their royal hair down and order dishes they were supposedly prohibited from eating as working royals, like shellfish and pasta with garlic? Or do they enjoy some hamburgers and French fries from In-N-Out and act all chill?
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Cosmopolitan

Kate Middleton will no longer receive this birthday tradition going forward

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with other senior members of the royal family will no longer receive a time-honoured birthday tradition. Westminster Abbey has announced that it is changing its bell-ringing schedule and will now only carry out the tradition of ringing the chapel's famous bells on members of the royal family's birthdays, for the Queen and Prince Charles going forward.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move home to reunite with Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Prince Charles Does Not Want Prince Andrew Back In Royal Inner Circle

Younger brothers can be a real pain in the … neck, just ask Prince Charles. The heir to the throne, who reportedly recommended to his mother that Prince Andrew be revealed from public duties back in 2019. All of this over his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As new information surrounding the potential sexual misconduct of Prince Andrew emerges, Charles is literally trying to figure out what to do with his brother. One thing seems to be clear for Charles. Andrew is not going to be a visible part of the royal family.
Worldpurewow.com

Prince Charles Posts Throwback Photo with His Parents (& He Looks Like ﻿a Mini-Me of Prince Philip)

Prince Charles is celebrating hump day by taking a trip down memory lane. On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales shared a throwback photo on the Clarence House Instagram account, which he shares with his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. The photograph, which was taken 70 years ago, features a young Charles playing in the grass with Princess Anne while his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, sit on a blanket nearby. Per the post’s caption, the image was taken in July of 1951 in the Clarence House garden.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Share a Rare Photo of Their Home

We don't exactly get frequent invites to the homes of royal family members, so when we get a peek at one of their regal residences online, it's always an exciting moment. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles just gave us a reason to celebrate, as the couple offered a rare view inside Clarence House. The residence—which has previously been inhabited by Prince William, Prince Harry and even Queen Elizabeth—is the official abode for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy