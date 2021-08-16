This Is Prince Charles' Favorite Indian Restaurant
Brilliant Restaurant truly does serve up meals fit for royalty, having Prince Charles' stamp of approval when he called it his favorite Indian restaurant, according to a MyLondon article. Brothers Kewal and Gulu Anand opened the restaurant's Southall location in 1975, but the first Brilliant Restaurant actually originated in Kenya in the 1950s, according to their website. Their father, Bishen Dass Anand, was known as a master chef and started a tradition of not only cooking meals that were both unique and delicious, but also founded a catering business that still exists within the eatery to this day.www.mashed.com
