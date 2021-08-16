Cancel
Grand Chute, WI

Teen Convicted in Deaths of Grandparents Ruled Not Competent to be Sentenced

By Casey Nelson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man convicted of killing his grandparents is not competent to be sentenced in the case. Alexander Kraus, 19, previously guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home. A jury determined while Kraus suffered from a mental disease or defect, he could still had the capacity to appreciate his actions were wrong and could have conformed to the law. He faces two automatic life sentences, with a judge to determine if or when Kraus will be eligible for parole.

