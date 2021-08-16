Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech submit initial data to FDA supporting booster vaccine dose

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dhghf_0bTBHQ7Z00

Officials with Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday announced that they’ve submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that a booster dose of the vaccine developed by the companies “may help maintain a high level of protection against COVID-19.”

In a news release, officials with the companies recommended that a booster dose be given to people vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine six to 12 months after they’ve gotten their second dose. As evidence, they pointed to preliminary data made public last month that showed that when tested against the delta variant, a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine produced neutralizing antibody titers that were as many as 11 times as strong in people as after a second vaccine dose.

“This initial data indicate that we may preserve and even exceed the high levels of protection against the wild-type virus and relevant variants using a third dose of our vaccine,” Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, said Monday. “A booster vaccine could help reduce infection and disease rates in people who have previously been vaccinated and better control the spread of virus variants during the coming season.”

Officials with Pfizer and BioNTech said the companies expect to submit results from a Phase 3 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a booster vaccine dose to the the FDA “shortly.”

“Vaccination is our most effective means of preventing COVID-19 infection – especially severe disease and hospitalization – and its profound impact on protecting lives is indisputable,” Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement.

>> Related: How do you know if you have the delta variant; what are the symptoms?

“Still, with the continuing threat of the Delta variant and possible emergence of other variants in the future, we must remain vigilant against this highly contagious virus. The data we’ve seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule.”

Last week, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised get an additional vaccine dose if they’ve received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccines. Officials said recommendations for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were not immediately available due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

The additional dose was recommended based on studies which showed that the initial immune response to the vaccine in immunocompromised people often fell below levels seen in their peers. Booster doses are recommended in cases where an initial immune response is deemed sufficient, but when it is likely to have waned over time, according to the CDC.

The FDA issued emergency use authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. Since then, 200.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to data from the CDC.

As of Sunday, the last date for which data was available, about 50% of all Americans, or 168.3 million people, have been fully vaccinated. Research has also shown that fully vaccinated people can spread the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus, which accounts for more than 80% of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide; however, officials have noted that vaccination protects well against severe and life-threatening symptoms of the viral infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed more than 36.6 million infections and reported more than 621,000 deaths across the U.S., according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 207.4 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in 4.3 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
HealthEntrepreneur

FDA Authorizes Third Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine for High-Risk People

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Food and Drug Administration US (FDA) authorized the emergency use of a third dose of the vaccine of Pfizer-BionTech and Modern conditions for people in high - risk health before the advance of the Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA OKs Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Boosters for Immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to allow a third shot for immunocompromised patients. The anticipated amendment was announced late Thursday night. Specifically, the amended EUA is aimed at patients who have undergone solid organ...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

What the new vaccine data does and doesn't tell us

The new coronavirus vaccine data released yesterday by the CDC confirms what other recent research has been saying: The coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness against infection has decreased over time. Between the lines: There's little to no data that the vaccines' effectiveness against hospitalization will eventually follow suit. But the fact that...
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

U.S. review of possible link between Moderna vaccine and uncommon side effect delays adolescent approval

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has yet to be authorized by federal health officials in part because they are investigating emerging reports that the shots may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains very uncommon.
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Can a heartburn drug help doctors treat COVID-19?

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in Wuhan noticed something surprising. Many of the elderly patients who survived the virus were poor: not exactly the demographic you would expect to fare well in a health crisis. A review of the survivors' medical records revealed that a significant...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Full FDA approval of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected in September

TAMPA, Fla. - At least 165 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine through the FDA's emergency use approval, but medical experts said they recognize the lack of full FDA approval may be holding some people back. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted its application this summer for full approval and it’s being fast-tracked...
Pharmaceuticalshometownstations.com

FDA approves booster dose of vaccine for certain individuals

With a new variant of COVID-19 starting to infect more and more people every day, booster shots of the vaccination has been a topic of discussion with health experts. On Thursday, the FDA approved a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for a specific group of immunocompromised individuals. That includes those who have had a solid organ transplant or those who are equally as immunocompromised.

Comments / 0

Community Policy