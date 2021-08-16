Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Johns and southeastern Duval Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ponte Vedra Beach, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Nocatee, Durbin, Craig Field, San Pablo and Little Talbot Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
