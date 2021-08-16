Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Cognitive function improves in older adults with people who listen, offer support

By Brian P. Dunleavy
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XQEf_0bTBGBwr00
The availability of social support can help older adults maintain cognitive function, a new study has found. Photo by Gundula Vogel / Pixabay

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Having someone available to listen and offer support to older adults helps stave off dementia, a study published Monday by JAMA Network Open found.

Adults age 65 and older who reported having friends and family in their lives who listen to them when they need to talk showed increased signs of "cognitive resilience," compared to peers who did not have this social support, the data showed.

Cognitive resilience is a measure of the brain's ability to function better than would be expected for the amount of physical aging or disease-related changes to which it has been exposed, including Alzheimer's disease.

"We think of cognitive resilience as a buffer to the effects of brain aging and disease," study co-author Dr. Joel Salinas said in a press release.

"This study adds to growing evidence that people can take steps, either for themselves or the people they care about most, to increase the odds they'll slow down cognitive aging or prevent the development of symptoms of Alzheimer's disease," said Salinas, an assistant professor of neurology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Nearly 10% of adults age 65 and older in the United States show signs of cognitive decline, and about 6 million of them have Alzheimer's disease or some form of dementia, the Alzheimer's Association estimates.

Medications can help slow dementia progression, as can engaging in mentally stimulating activities, physical exercise and positive social interactions, research suggests.

Alzheimer's is a progressive condition that interferes with memory, language, decision-making and the ability to live independently, typically in older adults. No cure exists for it or any form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The disease can occur in people younger than age 65, many of whom the researchers say would benefit from taking stock of their social support.

For this study, researchers surveyed nearly 2,200 adults with an average age of 63 on the availability of supportive social interactions, including listening, good advice, love and affection, sufficient contact with people to whom they are close and emotional support.

Study participants' cognitive resilience was measured based on brain volume, using MRI scans, as well as several neuropsychological assessments.

The cognitive function of individuals with greater availability of one specific form of social support was higher relative to their total brain volume, the researchers said.

This key form of social support was listener availability and it was highly associated with greater cognitive resilience, they said.

For every unit of decline in brain volume, a common sign of reduced cognitive function, adults in their 40s and 50s with low listener availability had a cognitive age that was 4 years older than those with high listener availability, the data showed.

Based on these findings, physicians should consider adding questions regarding social support to standard patient interviews, asking patients whether they have access to someone they can count on to listen to them when they need to talk, according to Salinas.

"Loneliness is one of the many symptoms of depression, and has other health implications for patients," Salinas said.

"These kinds of questions about a person's social relationships and feelings of loneliness can tell you a lot about a patient's broader social circumstances, their future health and how they're really doing outside of the clinic," he said.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Function#Social Support#Cognitive Decline#Brain Aging#Jama Network Open#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's HealthADDitude

“Could I Be Autistic, Too?” Signs of Autism in Women with ADHD

ADHD is traditionally thought of as a little boy’s disorder, and doctors are less likely to pick up on inattentive-type symptoms that don’t overtly disrupt a classroom or home. For these reasons and many more, it can be challenging to receive an accurate ADHD diagnosis as a female. It’s equally...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Workoutscherokeephoenix.org

Exercise, calorie cut improves critical artery health in older adults

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION NEWS – Older adults with obesity who combine aerobic exercise with eating slightly fewer calories each day see greater improvements in blood vessel health than those who just exercise or who exercise and eat a more restrictive diet, new research finds. The study found eating just 200...
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise can strongly reduce depression, boost brain health

In a new study from Ruhr-Universität Bochum, researchers confirmed the dual beneficial effect of physical activity in depression. They found physical activity not only reduces depressive symptoms. It also increases the brain’s ability to change, which is necessary for adaptation and learning processes. The results show how important, seemingly simple...
HealthMedicalXpress

Study suggests memory and thinking decline in transgender adults

Research presented today (Wednesday 28 July) at the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Colorado suggests transgender and non-binary adults are more likely to self-report experience of worsening memory or thinking. Speaking about the research, Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, Director of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK, said that "dementia affects...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Can Older Adults Walk Their Way Out of Dementia?

DENVER ― Low to moderate levels of physical activity in later life significantly mitigate the increased risk for age-related dementia, new research suggests. New data from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA) show that adults aged 80 years and older who engaged in moderate to high levels of physical activity were at lower risk for all-cause dementia than inactive adults who were in their 50s and 60s.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Wisdom May Counter Loneliness, Burnout in Older Adults

Wisdom increases with age, and although this personality trait is regarded as nebulous by many, there is evidence that it has biological and neuropsychiatric underpinnings. It could even hold the key to reducing loneliness and burnout among older people. Those were some of the key messages delivered by Tanya T....
Mental Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Chatting can help prevent dementia

Having someone to chat with can help stave off dementia in middle-aged people, a new study has discovered. Having someone to talk to can help stave off dementia in middle-aged people, researchers have found. A new study has found that knowing there is someone you can count on to listen...
Women's Healthstudyfinds.org

Menopause may play significant role in cognitive decline for women

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — It’s no secret that aging can play a role in the loss of memory and cognitive abilities, however, new research suggests menopause may also be a contributing factor. According to a recent study, different stages of menopause can change cognitive function. Researchers say that complex processes...
Mental HealthNews Channel Nebraska

How Physical Activity Improves Mental Health

Originally Posted On: https://awatfit.com/how-physical-activity-improves-mental-health/. Are you struggling with your mental health, or are looking for ways to improve your mental health in general? Do you want to make your mind and body healthier?. If you said yes to any of the questions above, you are in luck. There is a...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

Good caregiver crucial to well-being of older adults

Aging is a natural progression of life. It is a rite of passage. As people grow older their physical strength deteriorates and their mental stability can change. With age progression, various medical issues begin to appear. Some common ailments are: high and low blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure, arthritis, cancer, joint pains, bladder and kidney infections, as well as lung and breathing issues. Unfortunately, these physical changes begin the process of seniors feeling a loss of power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy