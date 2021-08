One of the major biotech companies that developed a vaccine for COVID-19 last year, Moderna, is recruiting for clinical trials to create an effective vaccine against HIV/AIDS. The trials, sponsored by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative, are calling for 56, HIV-negative individuals of all genders, between 18 and 50 years old in good general health. Phase I of the trials begins on Aug. 19 and is projected to conclude in the spring of 2023, according to a release from the National Institutes of Health.