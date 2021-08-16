These Are the Drake Songs Only Day-One Fans Can Recite

RaeLynn is kicking off the weekend with “glitter and grit.”. The two-time ACM New Female Vocalist nominee and soon-to-be mom released her latest song on Friday (August 13). “Only In A Small Town” is hailed as a “feel-good anthem” that gives fans a taste of more new music to come on RaeLynn’s upcoming EP BAYTOWN, named after her Houston-area hometown. “The back half of BAYTOWN is officially ready!” RaeLynn exclaimed in a statement. “I believe these next six songs really capture my heart – as a lot has changed in my life over the past year – but I also have some songs to get rowdy to. I’m so excited for y’all to hear what I’ve been working on.”