Erie, PA

814 Day announces LegendErie Scavenger Hunt winners

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a weekend of music and family movie night, the organizers of 814 Day handed out their prizes for the LegendErie Scavenger Hunt on Saturday morning. Participants explored 12 historical places in Erie from July 15th to Aug. 14th and answered questions to earn points along the way. Those who completed every location and earned at least 200 points were entered to win the grand prize. The contest ended at 8:14 a.m. on Aug. 14th (8-14).

