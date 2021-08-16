Cancel
The Is The Weekend For A Blue Moon Over Michigan

No the moon will not be sad this weekend but it will be blue so have your telescope and camera ready. Yes a blue moon is a song, but actually there are two different explanations for a blue moon. One is a seasonal blue moon that is the third full moon of an astronomical season that has four full moons. The second is a monthly blue moon that is the second full moon in a calendar month with two full moons. Two full moons in a calendar month only happens every couple years.

Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Rare pink bird is still in Michigan and continues to draw a crowd hoping to catch a glimpse

SALINE, MI -- Dedicated birders from across the region have continued their migration to Saline in hopes of spotting a rare roseate spoonbill. The pink tropical wading bird was spotted in Michigan for the first time over the weekend, making a temporary home in the Koch Warner Drain off of Saline-Milan Road. By Friday, July 23, it had moved a short distance to a marshy pond off of Bemis Road between Burwyck Park Drive and Keveling Drive, just off U.S. 12.
AstronomySHAPE

August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
AstronomyNASA

Full Moon Guide: August - September 2021

The Next Full Moon is a Blue Moon, the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon, Raksha Bandham, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Hungry Ghost Moon. The next full Moon will be on Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 8:02 a.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. While the full Moon will be on Sunday for most of the Earth – from the Kamchatka, Fiji, and New Zealand time zones eastward to the international date line – this full Moon will be on Monday morning.
AstronomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

The next full moon is this weekend, and it’s a blue moon. When to see the August 2021 sturgeon moon.

The next full moon is a blue moon, but don’t expect it to appear any crazy colors when it rises this weekend. The August 2021 full moon is a seasonal blue moon, which means it is the third of four full moons in one season. That’s different than, say, the 2020 Halloween blue moon, which was the second full moon in one month. By either definition, it’s all about timing.
AstronomyPosted by
VoiceOfDenton

Blue Moon in 2021: When Is the Next Blue Moon?

August’s full Moon, which is traditionally known as the Sturgeon Moon, is extra-special this year: it’s a seasonal Blue Moon!. Most of the time, a season (winter, spring, summer, or fall) contains three full Moons. However, if the dates of the full Moons and the seasons line up just right, a season may end up containing four full Moons instead. If that happens, the third full Moon of the season is called a seasonal Blue Moon! That’s exactly the case in August 2021.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The August 2021 full moon is, somehow, a Blue Moon. Here's why.

Next Sunday (Aug. 22) brings us the August full moon and in addition, it will also be a "Blue Moon." But wait a minute, you might ask: Isn't a "Blue Moon" defined as the second full moon that occurs during a calendar month? The full moon on Aug. 22 is the only full moon this month. So, how can we call it a Blue Moon?
Astronomyalmanac.com

A Special Weekend of Moons: Start Watching Early

On all three nights, the Moon will be tangled together with the planets Jupiter and Saturn. Very close to Saturn on Friday night, right amidst both brilliant Jupiter and less-bright Saturn on Saturday, and forming a line with them when it’s full on Sunday. Read about super-bright Jupiter which is at its best right now.
PhotographyTechRadar

How to photograph the Blue Moon, giant planets and Milky Way this weekend

Are you ready to capture a rare ‘Blue Moon’ with two giant planets, then your own home galaxy?. Both astrophotography and night-scape photography have boomed in recent years as camera sensors have gotten more sensitive and better at producing noise-free long exposure images using high ISOs. The pandemic has also caused a spike in interest in the night sky, with sales of telescopes skyrocketing.
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Rare ‘true’ Blue Moon rises this weekend. Here’s why it’s different

ORLANDO, Fla. – When it comes to the topic of a Blue Moon, you may have been living a lie. The widely-known definition of a Blue Moon is two full moons in the same month. The last time that happened was in October 2020. The thing is, the full moon rising on Aug. 22 is the first full moon of the month. So how can this weekend’s full moon also be a Blue Moon?
AstronomyNASA

August 2021 Brings Rare Seasonal ‘Blue Moon’

This month we’ll get to see a Full Moon on Aug. 22, 2021, known by some early Native American tribes of the northeastern United States, as the Sturgeon Moon. The name was given to the Moon because the large sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes, and other major lakes, were more easily caught at this time of year. But that’s not all! We also get to see a Blue Moon!
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

"True" Blue Moon Occurs Sunday, August 22nd

If skies are clear this weekend, we’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon — the “true” Blue Moon. Rick Fienberg, Press Officer, American Astronomical Society. +1 202-328-2010 x116, rick.fienberg@aas.org. Note to Editors/Producers: This release is accompanied by high-quality graphics; see the...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

It’s the Blue Moon . . . the “True” Blue Moon!

If skies are clear this weekend, you’ll see the full Moon. And not just any old full Moon, but the Blue Moon . . . the “true” Blue Moon!. If skies are clear for you on Sunday, August 22nd, you’ll want to take a look at the Moon. For on that night, you will be feasting your eyes on the Blue Moon. The real Blue Moon. That is, it won’t actually be blue — it will be its usual dazzling, brilliant self. But it will be the rare full Moon to meet the actual definition.
AstronomyClick2Houston.com

What a Blue Moon has to do with Texas!

Today’s cover shot of the gold and blue Moon is, like most blue moon pictures, filtered and photo-shopped. Supposedly, you can actually see a blue moon if the dust particles in the atmosphere are super small and blocking enough red light to allow just the blue light to scatter--but those are rare (For example, the Moon appeared blue across the entire Earth for about 2 years after the eruption of Krakatoa in 1883--universetoday.com). I’ve never received an actual blue moon pic, but I get great Click2Pins of moons, like this waxing gibbous moon from last night:

