Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Electronic Dance Music – Choosing the Right Producer

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 5 days ago

Electronic dance music (or also known as EDM, electronic dance music, club music, or just dance} is a collection of percussive, electronic sound samples arranged in a way to create a wide range of electronic dance music styles. EDM’s main focus is to create electronic sounds that are meant to be played in clubs or at parties. Unlike many other electronic dance music styles, “EDM” is very underground and continues to grow in popularity in North America. The increasing popularity of “EDM” is due to its high popularity among club and raves dancers.

oneedm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Dance Music#Electronic Music#Music Producers#Edm Music#Music Technology#German#Mental#Likeminded#Samoan Broadcast Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Musicdjmag.com

How Martyn is mentoring the next generation of electronic music producers

Martyn has spent the last 25 years making electronic music, but the Dutch artist still remembers his earliest days keenly. “I started in drum & bass but Eindhoven is a small place, so anyone making music — whether it was drum & bass, hip-hop, acid — was hanging out in the same places, so I could see how they developed their sound,” Martyn tells us, from his sunlit studio in Washington DC. Back then, there was no formal support structure for learning about these new sounds. He just shared a house with a few curious friends. “Our house became a hub: we had two Technics and a small studio, so we taught each other how to DJ and produce,” he remembers. “There was no internet. There were no magazines that talked specifically about the music we wanted to make. It was trial and error. We learned as we went along.”
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

DJ Music – What Is Electronic Dance Music?

Electronic dance music, sometimes called just “dance music,” is a broad category of percussive musical styles created mostly for clubs, raves, concerts, and gyms. DJs mix beats from a large array of music sources such as vocals, instrumental, and instrumentals. A typical electronic dance mix contains at least one vocalist, at least one instrumentalist, and at least one dance beat. Electronic dance music often has dance break beats, which are rhythmic dance beats that occur while the music is stopped. Other break beats are variations of the rhythm where the music is still but an instrumental kicks in and the music speeds up.
Musiconeedm.com

Cymbol Discusses His Latest Impressive Release ‘Hanging On’

Hailing from New Zealand, enigmatic producer Cymbol has quickly risen to prominence in the dance music industry, specializing in melody-laced, beat-driven dance music that has etched his name into local airwaves. With whopping beats and huge aspirations in mind with his new release, you can expect Cymbol’s latest production ‘Hanging On’ to take you on a journey and transport you into a world of your own. With previous hits like ‘Miss These Days’, ‘Best Friends’, ‘Slipping’ and ‘Roll It Up’ topping off his discography of impressive hits, it is clear to see that rising talent Cymbol is here to make shockwaves in the scene.
Musiconeedm.com

Terry Golden Drops Ethereal Release ‘EvaR’ on Sirup

Hailing from Denmark, Terry Golden is somewhat of a veteran in the dance music industry, with almost 30 years of knowledge under his belt DJing and Producing in the electronic music scene. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction. Now, Terry is back again with his brand-new tune ‘EvaR’ on the label Sirup – and it is definitely not one to miss.
Theater & Dancesecretlosangeles.com

Step Into A World Of Dazzling 3D Superstructures At This Epic Electronic Dance Festival

An epic electronic dance festival is coming to SoCal this September—and tickets are selling fast!. You will be amazed by the unique and vibrant sounds and sights that will surround you throughout this adventure! The creators of Electric Daisy Carnival—the largest electronic dance music festival in the world—are back with the next chapter of Nocturnal Wonderland, taking over Glen Helen Regional Park this September 18th and 19th!
Musicedm.com

Pioneering Electronic Music Producer Releases First Album at 83: Listen

Pioneering British electronic music producer Janet Beat has released her first album at the age of 83. The synthesist and composer began experimenting with music in the 50s after hearing the sound poems of French musician Pierre Henry. However, she faced difficulty advancing her career after being told that women "simply do not do" music technology," according to MusicRadar.
Theater & Dancevtcng.com

African drum, dance at Music on Main

Chimie Bangoura and Company — African drum and dance — is the headliner this week at the River Arts and Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce Music on Main series, Union Bank gazebo in downtown Morrisville. Bangoura grew up in Matam, the center of drum and dance in Guinea’s capital,...
Musiconeedm.com

LZRD Drops Energetic ‘Anytime’ Featuring Lost Boy

Hailing from Virginia, dance phenomenon and Producer LZRD is back again with his brand-new record ‘Anytime’. Armed with an impressive discography of hits that have garnered him over 150 million steams, LZRD has achieved some seriously impressive career accolades during his six years spent in the studio. With coverage from some of the most prominent news outlets in the dance music industry, LZRD has featured in the likes of Billboard Magazine, The Chicago Tribune, and Dancing Astronaut just to name a few. His determination to succeed and talent in the studio is what sets him apart from the rest. He has proved time and time again that he is exactly where he should be, and has even turned the heads of some of the biggest industry titans like The Chainsmokers, Kygo, and Tiesto.
Musiconeedm.com

Getting a Music Award For Your Song

Choosing the best song for a Music Awards ceremony is actually an arduous task. The nominations are announced each year and the actual awards ceremony itself is not chosen until mid-way through the process. It is at this point in the process that many people start to get confused as to which is the real category they should be focusing their votes on. This is when some people start to wonder whether there is any way of achieving their goal of winning an award for Best Dance Electronic Album. Here is my advice for all genres of music lover.
Musiconeedm.com

Avi Sic Continues to Mesmerize With New Release ‘With You’

DJ and Producer Avi Sic is making a return to the scene with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for – her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

‘Stop Talkin’ And Listen To This Week’s New Music | Fresh Music Friday

Fedde Le Grand and singing sensation Vince Freeman make their collaborative debut on ‘Devils’. Showcasing the dance music legend’s masterfully pop-leaning sound palette, the emotively contagious composition provides the perfect backdrop to the wonderfully raspy yet soulful vocals of Vince Freeman. Joe T Vannelli – ‘Play With The Voice (John...
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Yotto and Junior Reid join forces on new single ‘One Blood’

Finnish DJ and producer Yotto has linked up with reggae legend Junior Reid on new single ‘One Blood’, out 19th August. Released on Yotto’s Odd One Out imprint, ‘One Blood’ is an invigorating big room techno track that combines hypnotic horns with atmospheric breakdowns and Junior Reid’s soaring vocals. Yotto...
Musicweownthenitenyc.com

Innellea Drops Colossal Remix of Stephan Bodzin’s ‘Boavista’

To say Innellea has been on a prolific run of form over the past twelve months would be somewhat of an understatement. Laying claim to an abundance of internationally celebrated releases on the likes of Afterlife, Innervisions, Diynamic and TAU to name a few, the boundary-pushing Munich-based producer has managed to carve out his own innovative sonic path since bursting onto the scene in 2016, and is rapidly making a name for himself as one of the most exciting, in-demand artists in electronic music.
Musicedmidentity.com

Shiba San Gifts a Double Dose of House

After teasing the tracks during his live sets, Shiba San makes his debut on Factory 93 Records with Get High/All The People. It seems unbelievable that Shiba San released his iconic song “OKAY” nearly seven years ago, all the way back in 2014. The house producer has consistently delivered a plate of hypnotizing songs, following up with titles that keep the repeat button in constant use. Catching him live is a perk in itself, but fans who have attended his more recent shows were able to listen to his latest tunes. Now, after teasing the EP during his sets at Dirtybird CampINN and Sculpture Park in Denver, Shiba San makes his debut on Insomniac’s Factory 93 Records with Get High/All The People.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 20, August 2021:. » Skrillex, Don Toliver, Justin Bieber – Don’t Go. » Robin Schulz, Felix Jaehn, Georgia Ku – I Got...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Album Review: Mano Le Tough - At The Moment

Over the past decade, Irish producer and DJ Mano Le Tough has become a force in electronic music, touring constantly with his blend of deep, meditative and mellow dance music that fuses indie dance and electronics. He released his last album Moments in 2015, which sent him on years on furious touring around the world. But like everyone else, the pandemic forced him back to his home in Zurich with his family where life came to a halt. In this almost silence, his new album At The Moment was created.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

David Guetta, MORTEN commemorate 10-year anniversary of ‘Titanium’ with a future rave facelift

In 2011, David Guetta’s Nothing But The Beat soundtracked electronic music’s head-on collision with the mainstream and cemented itself as a landmark work that would ultimately prove to blur the lines between dance and pop thereafter. A decade later, the veteran French producer revisits his global hit “Titanium” featuring Sia with his future rave counterpart MORTEN, as the duo ramp up a powerful, exhilarating rework of the track.
Musicedmsauce.com

French Braids Unveils Lush Lo-fi Track “Shady” via Armada Music

Today, rising Canadian producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, French Braids returns to the dance scene with his first original single of 2021 titled “Shady” out now via Armada Music. “Shady” follows French Braids’ highly successful 6 track EP, “Breathe In” and is the result of a one hour video chat call...

Comments / 0

Community Policy