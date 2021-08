Titans season 3 does not wait to shift into overdrive, and you won't even make it through the first episode before you encounter one of the show's more shocking elements. DC is tackling a fan-favorite storyline from the comics this season, as fans will see how Jason Todd transforms from Robin into the anti-hero Red Hood and what role The Joker plays in Jason's story. Titans has never had an issue with going dark in the past, and when you factor in how heavy the source material regarding Red Hood is, you have an idea of what you're in for. That includes the death of a huge character early in the season however that you will not be expecting, and we're here to break down what happened.