Springfield Catholic schools letting parents decide whether students wear masks

SPRINGFIELD — As she looked around the building assessing classroom space, Jenahsiz Millan Tao said the new Springfield Prep Charter School is just the right size. “I love it. I like all the space in the classrooms and that the teachers are nice and kind,” said the 9-year-old, soon to be a fourth-grader, as she and her family toured the recently completed school at 2071 Roosevelt Ave. in East Springfield. The former office building was renovated at a cost of $20.4 million.