Springfield, MA

Springfield Catholic schools letting parents decide whether students wear masks

By Ray Kelly
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Parochial schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield will allow parents to decide whether or not their children will wear masks when classes resume. The decision is in contrast to the Springfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton and Easthampton public schools, which will mandate masks in the classroom and on school buses this fall. East Longmeadow is not requiring masks.

Related
Springfield, MA Posted by
MassLive.com

Springfield Prep Charter School unveils new building

SPRINGFIELD — As she looked around the building assessing classroom space, Jenahsiz Millan Tao said the new Springfield Prep Charter School is just the right size. “I love it. I like all the space in the classrooms and that the teachers are nice and kind,” said the 9-year-old, soon to be a fourth-grader, as she and her family toured the recently completed school at 2071 Roosevelt Ave. in East Springfield. The former office building was renovated at a cost of $20.4 million.
Springfield, MA Posted by
MassLive.com

Death of beloved American International College employee Margaret ‘Lani’ Kretschmar leads to increased safety measures on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — What Rick and Joanne Koetsch miss most about their lifelong friend Margaret “Lani” Kretschmar is her presence. “I just miss her being there to talk to, to laugh with,” Joanne Koetsch said. Kretschmar was killed July 13 after being struck by a car on Wilbraham Road while she...
Worcester, MA Posted by
MassLive.com

UMass Memorial Health plans to purchase property of Worcester’s Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center

UMass Memorial Health has plans to further expand its footprint in Worcester with the anticipated purchase of the property that housed the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. “In anticipation of Welltower Inc., owner of the building that housed our Beaumont at Worcester community, selling the property to UMass Memorial...
Westfield, MA Posted by
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC.: Aug. 16, 2021

Dunkin’ recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly remodeled NextGen restaurant at 93 Main St. in Westfield “to bring guests greater comfort and accessibility, and to continue to keep people energized while they’re on-the-go.”. To celebrate the reopening, the Sardinha family, local Dunkin’ business owners, made a $10,000 donation...
Springfield, MA Posted by
MassLive.com

Tony King loved to laugh but took serious stand

Tony King was born in 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic and passed away 102 years later during another pandemic. Over all that time, he loved life and loved to laugh. His niece, Ann Haskell of East Longmeadow, adored her uncle Tony and was well aware of his sense of humor.

