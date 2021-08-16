Springfield Catholic schools letting parents decide whether students wear masks
SPRINGFIELD — Parochial schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield will allow parents to decide whether or not their children will wear masks when classes resume. The decision is in contrast to the Springfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton and Easthampton public schools, which will mandate masks in the classroom and on school buses this fall. East Longmeadow is not requiring masks.www.masslive.com
