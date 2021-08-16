Top-Brush leaves tip-top finish, all year-round, for Windlesham Golf Club

In many states, fall brings a beautiful change of scenery. The leaves begin to changes and wither from the tree, making for a beautiful watercolor of reds, oranges, and yellows. What isn’t so beautiful, however, is the mess that it leaves for our lawns and lawn mower, giving us a seemingly endless number of tasks to keep our yards in the best shape possible. While the leaves haven’t quite started to fall yet, it is time to start preparing our lawn equipment, like our lawn mowers, for a rougher season, which will not only make our jobs easier but also keep our equipment in the best shape possible all season long.