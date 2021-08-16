Top-Brush leaves tip-top finish, all year-round, for Windlesham Golf Club
At Windlesham Golf Club in Surrey, brushing is becoming a regular, year-round operation following the purchase of a Redexim Top-Brush in December 2020. Bought initially to aid the dispersal of worm casts, Assistant Course Manager Graeme Roberts has also discovered the benefits the Top-Brush can bring to course presentation and moisture removal – playing a core role in maintaining plant health.golfbusinessnews.com
