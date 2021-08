During a recent fight believed to have taken place in Russia, an MMA fighter got KO’d by his opponent and then choked out by the referee. There isn’t a ton of information available on the incident, which has become a viral video on the internet, but it’s an ugly one. During a recent MMA fight that allegedly took place in Russia involving unknown fighters, a fighter was brutally knocked out. When the referee went to stop the fight, the dazed fighter began to grapple with the referee, which is not uncommon in instances where a fighter is knocked out cold as we’ve seen this happen in the UFC before. However, in this case, the referee was not able to get the fighter off of him and instead resort to putting the already-KO’d fighter into a standing guillotine choke.