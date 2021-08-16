Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon to provide two more US bases to house Afghans

By Rebecca Kheel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43X2YO_0bTBCijs00
© Getty Images

The U.S. military will provide two additional facilities in the United States to house thousands of at-risk Afghans being evacuated after the Taliban seized power Sunday, the Pentagon confirmed Monday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “did approve a Department of State request for assistance yesterday for the transport and temporary housing of Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Monday. “In the United States, we are assessing facilities and support at two additional stateside installations.”

Garry Reid, who's heading Pentagon support to the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa efforts, later confirmed the two sites are Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

The two locations would add to the existing evacuation site at Fort Lee in Virginia. Between the three sites, the Pentagon expects to be able to house up to 22,000 Afghans “three to four weeks from now,” Kirby said.

“We will not have that capacity immediately, it will take some time to build it out,” Kirby said.

The military is also flying Afghans to a third-party “partner nation,” Kirby said, declining to name the country.

“I'm not at liberty to identify at this point, but we are working with a country in the region and trying to secure arrangements with other third-party countries to at least serve as a way station as we get people out, so that we can do some sorting and then help with follow on transportation from these locations,” Kirby said, adding that some of the flights that have already left Kabul have gone to the unidentified third country.

A battalion-size unit of U.S. forces in the Middle East “is prepared to also assist with processing and medical care for up to 8,000 at-risk individuals there,” Kirby said.

Prior to the Taliban completing its takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, the Biden administration had evacuated just about 2,000 Afghans who helped the U.S. military and their families to Fort Lee despite pressure from lawmakers and advocates to ramp up evacuations long before Kabul fell.

Nearly 20,000 Afghans and thousands more family members have been seeking a Special Immigrant Visa for fear of being targeted by the Taliban for helping the U.S. government during the war.

With the Taliban back in power, Afghans hoping to be evacuated flooded the Kabul airport Sunday and Monday, desperate to get on a U.S. military evacuation flight. Video circulating on social media showed Afghans clinging to U.S. military C-17 transport aircraft as it tried to take off, including one video allegedly showing people who grabbed a wheel falling to their deaths as the plane gained altitude.

The chaos at the airport has prompted the military to temporarily halt evacuation flights as the U.S. military works to regain control of the scene.

Updated at 5:29 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Afghans#Taliban#Defense#Department Of State#The State Department#Special Immigrant Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

‘The U.S. Is Ready’: To Defend Taiwan

The United States is capable of assisting and defending Taiwan in the event of a military crisis, the commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific said Thursday. “There is a narrative that we see often in the media that talks about the U.S. and the West in decline,” Adm. John Aquilino, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said during a virtual appearance at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado when asked to describe America’s ability to defend Taiwan.
Aerospace & Defensealbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday. "45 Taliban terrorists including...
MilitaryABC7 Chicago

Taliban seizes more Afghan cities as US finalizes withdrawal

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country's northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said Wednesday. The insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal after a decades-long war there.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Administration Continues To Tell Fleeing Americans To Pay Their Way Out Of Afghanistan, Hours After Telling The Press Otherwise

The Biden administration continued to inform American citizens in Afghanistan as of Thursday evening that they could be charged more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight out of the country. The State Department told the press Thursday afternoon that it had no intention of levying any such charges. “All...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans To Propose Bill Forcing Biden Administration To Reveal How Much US Weaponry Taliban Seized During Takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee plan to offer legislation that would require the Biden administration to reveal how much U.S. equipment was taken by the Taliban. The Republicans told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they would introduce the bill during the upcoming full committee markup of the...
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘Can I Finish?’ CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Interjects During Tense Afghanistan Segment With Biden Comms Chief

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar repeatedly interrupted White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield’s answers during an interview on the situation in Afghanistan. Keilar interviewed Bedingfield on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, during which Ms. Bedingfield updated viewers on the progress of the evacuation, and tried to convey the “laser focus” of President Joe Biden and his team on getting Americans and Afghan allies out of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy