Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Boo Bash Continues Selling Out – Only TWO Dates Remain

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney After Hours Boo Bash is replacing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for this Halloween season due to the ongoing pandemic. Though Magic Kingdom is not hosting Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade or Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fireworks, attendees were still able to experience party music, decorations, character cavalcades, and more. Now, as reviews...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Out#Disney World#The Boo#Walt Disney World#Academy Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Answering Boo Bash’s Biggest Question: How Large Are the Crowds?

Possibly the biggest question in Walt Disney World fans’ minds leading into the new Disney After Hours Boo Bash hard-ticketed event was exactly how big the crowds attending the event would be. After attending the Boo Bash’s debut evening, we now have the answer. I’ve attended two Disney After Hours...
MusicInside the Magic

How Not-So-Scary Lives On Through Disney After Hours Boo Bash

Disney After Hours Boo Bash is replacing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for this Halloween season due to the ongoing pandemic. Though Magic Kingdom is not hosting Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade or Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fireworks, there are certain ways Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is living on through Disney After Hours Boo Bash!
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Photos and videos from Disney’s After Hours Boo Bash; What to expect

We know this isn’t Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, but that’s what we’ll be comparing this event to since it’s sort of its replacement due to the pandemic this year. Disney hasn’t said if or when Not So Scary will be returning, but Boo Bash doesn’t feature nearly as many offerings as Not So Scary. It’s not exactly like an After Hours event either. The only thing we noticed that was the same as After Hours events were the all-you-care-to-eat ice cream bars, soda, and popcorn.
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

Boo Bash Doesn’t Seem To Be Worth The Cost

Last night was the inaugural night of Disney’s new Boo Bash event that they replaced the popular Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party with. Guest overall seem not too impressed with the stripped down event that carried a massive price hike. Unlike the previous party of the past this was...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

All of the Rides That Will Be Open During Boo Bash in Disney World

We’re eating our way through lots of Halloween treats, we’ve taken a peek at some of the new Halloween merchandise (including new ears), and tonight we’ll be checking out Disney’s first After Hours Boo Bash! During Boo Bash, you’ll get to enjoy a number of attractions around Magic Kingdom with the benefit of limited capacity. But, just what rides will you get to hop on? We’ve got the full list here!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World’s Boo Bash Causes Frustration For Non-Event Guests

We aren’t even halfway through August and the Walt Disney World Resort has already started its seasonal Halloween celebrations. While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party won’t be Disney World’s flagship Halloween event this year, Guests visiting the Orlando theme park can enjoy a new special event offering offering called Disney After Hours Boo Bash.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Where Is the Merchandise For Disney’s Boo Bash?

If you are a fan of the spooky season at Disney World, then you likely have been interested in what Boo Bash has to bring to the table this Halloween season. Typically, Guests visiting Magic Kingdom from August through to October have the chance to attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. However, this year, things are a little different. Disney is not holding their typical Halloween party but instead is holding an all-new After Hours event called Boo Bash.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Is Disney World’s BOO Bash Halloween Event Worth the Cost?

On August 10th, Disney World held its first After Hours BOO Bash event of the year!. We shared lots of photos and videos of everything you can see at the event during our time there, and we’ve even compiled an ultimate guide to BOO Bash to help you plan your trip! If you’re considering attending this event one thing you might be wondering is whether BOO Bash is actually worth the cost. Today we’re breaking down everything you need to know and our thoughts on the entire event.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Exclusive Information for After Hours Boo Bash Events!

After Hours Boo Bash will begin soon and run through the end of October. Disney has shared a little about the offerings we can expect to see, but we now have exclusive information about the events. Do you have Boo Bash tickets?. After Hours Boo Bash. Instead of hosting Mickey’s...
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: The Drink You’ll Need After a Muggy Night at Disney World’s Boo Bash

Hello, DFB Friends, from the first-ever Disney After Hours Boo Bash!. We’re out here celebrating spooky season at Disney World with fun entertainment offerings, character cavalcades, and more at Boo Bash. And, of course, we can’t leave out one very important thing — THE FOOD. Tonight we got to try a Boo Bash exclusive frozen drink! Should you get this drink if you attend the After Hours event? We’re sharing all our thoughts with you here!
LifestyleWDW News Today

Tickets Suddenly Available for Tonight’s “Sold Out” Disney After Hours BOO BASH at Magic Kingdom

Tonight is the first night of the new Disney After Hours BOO BASH event, which has replaced the fan-favorite Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. Tickets for tonight have been sold out since July, and just earlier today, signs were up around the park warning guests that no tickets were available. Now, with less than two hours to park close, signs have changed to advertise available tickets.
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Unlike Disney After Hours Boo Bash, Dining & Dessert Packages Are Available for Oogie Boogie Bash

It may still be August, but Halloween is in full swing at Walt Disney World! With all the frightful fun surrounding Disney After Hours Boo Bash, we can’t help but shift our focus to all the Halloween-themed food Disney is offering at this most ‘spooktacular’ time of the year. While we’re thrilled to see the return of a Halloween-themed party here at Disney World, there are a few things missing. There are no nighttime spectaculars, fireworks, full parades, or stage shows associated with Disney After Hours Boo Bash like there was with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Without those extra doses of magic, we are no longer seeing the need for the extra add-ons that used to be available for the special ticketed event, such as the former dining package called “Cruella’s Halloween Hide-A-Way Party” at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, or the former “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party” at Tomorrowland Terrace.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney World FINALLY Releases Full Boo Bash Character Details!

When Walt Disney World Resort announced that Guests would not get to experience Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the second year in a row — the popular Magic Kingdom party was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — they had a surprise up their sleeve! Enter Disney After Hours Boo Bash.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Boo Bash Attendees Speak Out on If Disney After Hours Event Is Worth It

The new after-hours event at Magic Kingdom kicked off last night, August 10, and attendees are not holding back their thoughts regarding Disney After Hours Boo Bash. Disney After Hours Boo Bash is replacing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for this Halloween season due to the ongoing pandemic. Though Magic Kingdom is not hosting Mickey’s Boo-to-You Parade or Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Halloween Fireworks, attendees were still able to experience party music, decorations, character cavalcades, and more.
TravelInside the Magic

Will the Headless Horseman Ride Again? Character Missing From Boo Bash Lineup

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World and Disneyland both shut down their theme parks in order to keep both Guests and Cast Members safe. Despite Walt Disney World reopening its Parks in July 2020, the California Disney Parks were kept closed until the Disneyland Resort theme parks reopened on April 30, 2021.
Lifestyleallears.net

The Most Surprising Parts of Disney World’s BOO Bash

It’s officially Halloween season at Disney World, and we kicked it off by visiting the Disney After Hours Boo Bash!. We were there on opening night and it was a lot of fun — filled with cavalcades, candy, free snacks, and spooky decor. But, we encountered some big surprises throughout the evening and we’re here to share that list with you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy