The Killers look set for another UK Number One with new album ‘Pressure Machine’

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent figures from the Official Charts show that The Killers are on course for their seventh consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Pressure Machine’. The chart has reported today (August 16) that the band’s latest record is outselling the rest of the top five combined. ‘Hot Fuss‘ (2005), ‘Sam’s Town‘ (2006), ‘Day & Age‘ (2008), ‘Battle Born‘ (2012), ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ (2017) and last year’s ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ have all reached the UK top spot.

