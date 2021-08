With your choice of USB or 3.5mm connections in a single unit, plus a noise-canceling mic and dual-muff design, the VDOUHS is perfect any work from home set up and remote learning. A metal headband for durability and inline controls makes this headset long-lasting and easily functional. The noise-canceling microphone ensures that the world around you won’t interrupt meetings, conference calls, presentations, or whatever your day brings you. With less bulk and more function, VDO360 presents the VDOUHS, a new part of your every day.