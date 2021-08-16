Gene Name Autocorrect Fails Persist

Are healthcare systems prepared to deal with cost and accessibility of gene therapies on a global scale?. More than 200 phase 2 and 3 gene therapy trials are currently underway, which could translate into up to 40 new products’ being approved for clinical use in the next decade, and the potential eligibility of 1.09 million patients for this therapeutic modality in the next 15 years. The availability of more gene therapy products will bring profound changes to the treatment landscape of many rare genetic diseases, which will offer for the first time potentially curative options for patients. Healthcare systems worldwide have to start preparing now to cope with the challenge of ensuring that all patients, not just a select few with financial means and privileged access to technology, can benefit from these innovative therapies.