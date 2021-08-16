Cancel
Gene Name Autocorrect Fails Persist

GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

Microsoft Excel-linked autocorrect problems affecting gene names still plague a number of papers, Nature News reports. It notes the problems was first noticed in 2004 and resurfaced in 2016 when a team of Australian researchers reported in Genome Biology that about 20 percent of papers with supplementary gene lists contained gene name errors. Many of these errors could be traced to a function in Microsoft Excel in which, for instance, SEPT2 is converted to the date 2-Sep, while MARCH1 becomes 1-Mar. Last year, the HUGO Gene Nomenclature Committee issued new gene-naming guidelines to both standardize gene names as well as avoid these Excel-induced errors. The Verge noted at the time that MARCH1 was to then become MARCHF1.

