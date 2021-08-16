Cancel
Accidents

Tragedy Unfolds at Kabul Airport: People Fall Off Plane Mid-Air Amid Jostle to Flee Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleKabul, Afghanistan…(Hindustan Times)…Desperate Afghans ran on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as a US military aircraft attempted to take off. Some people held on to the aircraft as it took off in their bid to fly out of Afghanistan. According to Reuters, 3 people fell off as the plane was mid-air and died immediately. These people fell on the rooftops of houses in Kabul. Watch the full video for more details.

Hamid Karzai
#Kabul#Us Military#Military Aircraft#Accident#Afghans#Reuters
Accidents
Country
Afghanistan
Public Safety
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘We Are Terrified’, 6 Members Of Afghan Family Living In North Texas Stranded In Kabul

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fayda Shinwar and other members of her family sit in Richardson and wait. Fayda Shinwar and her family (credit: Shinwar family) They are just one of many Afghan Americans and refugees now living in North Texas. Shinwar’s father Abdul, stepmother Nadia, younger siblings Simir, Morsal, Zuhell and Hijah are all in Kabul visiting family. “I mean we’re scared. We don’t know if they are going to be able to make it home… so we are terrified,” said Shinwar. The images of panic and disarray on the streets of Kabul on the tarmac of the city’s airport only add to their...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Aerospace & DefenseBoston Globe

Photos and video show chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee

Desperate Afghans on Monday overran a tarmac in Kabul as they tried to board planes leaving the country amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of the capital city. Photos and video showed the crowds swarming a US Air Force plane as it tried to depart the city, with some climbing aboard the side of the aircraft. Other videos showed crowds trying to climb aboard a jetway. The US military reportedly took control of the civilian side of the airport as it evacuated American embassy staff and other personnel. Seven people were killed in the chaos, according to the Associated Press, including some who fell from a departing aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...

