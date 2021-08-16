Tragedy Unfolds at Kabul Airport: People Fall Off Plane Mid-Air Amid Jostle to Flee Afghanistan
Kabul, Afghanistan…(Hindustan Times)…Desperate Afghans ran on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as a US military aircraft attempted to take off. Some people held on to the aircraft as it took off in their bid to fly out of Afghanistan. According to Reuters, 3 people fell off as the plane was mid-air and died immediately. These people fell on the rooftops of houses in Kabul. Watch the full video for more details.thepinetree.net
