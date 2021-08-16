Coral Springs First Responder Struck With COVID
A Coral Springs first responder is fighting for his life with a severe case of COVID-19, and his family is asking for the public’s help in aiding his recovery. Peter Bazos, 57, a Correctional Probation Senior Officer for the state Department Of Corrections, attended Coral Springs High School and played football at Florida State University, leading an ultra-healthy lifestyle before COVID-19 struck him down, said daughter Nicole Bazos.coralspringstalk.com
