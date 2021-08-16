Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs First Responder Struck With COVID

By Kevin Deutsch
Posted by 
Talk Media
Talk Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Coral Springs first responder is fighting for his life with a severe case of COVID-19, and his family is asking for the public’s help in aiding his recovery. Peter Bazos, 57, a Correctional Probation Senior Officer for the state Department Of Corrections, attended Coral Springs High School and played football at Florida State University, leading an ultra-healthy lifestyle before COVID-19 struck him down, said daughter Nicole Bazos.

coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 3

Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Health
Coral Springs, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Florida State University#First Responder#Covid#Coral Springs High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Prepares to Celebrate her 104th Birthday

With laughter from generations of family and the lively pace of a smiling home health aid named Judith, the cheerful bedroom in Martha Oster’s Ramblewood East apartment looks nothing like hospice care. Her granddaughter, Jennifer, is there, along with Martha’s two great-grandchildren, Allison and Jordan. The three visit their Grandma...
Broward County, FLPosted by
Talk Media

COVID Vaccinations Increase in Local Zip Codes

The percentage of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Tamarac residents who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase amid a surge of new infections, new state data show. Compiled by the Florida Department of Health, the data show the percentage of Broward residents 12 and over...
Broward County, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Broward Schools Offer $250 Bonus to Vaccinated Employees

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday approved a $250 inventive bonus for district school employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19. District officials said any public school employee who is already fully vaccinated or meets the requirement by Oct. 20, 2021, will be offered the bonus. Employees will need to...
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Removal of ‘Thin Blue Line’ Sticker From Coral Springs Restaurant an Act of “Hate,” Police Lodge Says

The owners of Gyroville in Coral Springs this week released a video of two people they said peeled a ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag sticker off the front of their business. The sticker of the controversial symbol was removed on Aug. 7 from the restaurant’s front door at 1750 N. University Dr., which is owned by former NYPD officers Irving and Maria Rodriguez.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Further Expands Drop-Off Recycling Locations

Although it doesn’t replace curbside recycling, the City of Coral Springs is offering another drop-off at their new collection point in Whispering Woods Park. This is in addition to the current recycling containers located at Mullins Park (2501 Coral Springs Drive) next to the Coral Springs Gymnasium, and the Waste Transfer Station at 12600 Wiles Road.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Ramblewood Elementary School Identified

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Chevrolet pickup truck Monday in front of Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs, police said. Lizandra Nieves, 32, of Coconut Creek, was laying beneath the truck, with her red motorcycle nearby, when Coral Springs Police officers responded to the crash scene in the 8900 block of Shadow Wood Boulevard after 7 a.m., police said.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Library Worker Hospitalized With COVID

A Coral Springs public library worker has been hospitalized with COVID-19, Coral Springs Talk has learned. The sick county employee works at the Northwest Regional Library branch, 3151 N. University Dr., according to a source with knowledge of the situation, who did not want to be identified because of potential professional repercussions.
Broward County, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Number of Vaccinated Residents Increases in Broward

The percentage of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Tamarac residents who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has increased in recent weeks, new state data show. Compiled by the Florida Department of Health, the data show the percentage of Broward residents 12 and over who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 3, but does not include vaccinations at schools.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Restaurant Raising Money for Child Hurt in Hit-and-Run

A Coral Springs business is raising money to help cover medical expenses for a 10-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash. Chicken Salad Chick of Coral Springs started a GoFundMe page this week for Rahim Jennings, who has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center after being airlifted from the crash scene. A driver struck Rahim in the 8400 block of Northwest 40th Street on July 25, fleeing the scene before later coming forward to police, authorities said.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Find Illegal Gun During Traffic Stop

Coral Springs Police took an illegal gun off the street after stopping an armed man for speeding on University Drive, officers said. Jarvon Moorman, 22, of North Lauderdale, was speeding in a blue Honda Civic on North University Drive, clocked doing 58 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone, when police pulled him over Aug. 3, according to an arrest affidavit.

Comments / 3

Community Policy