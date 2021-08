INDIANAPOLIS - The Carolina Panthers took the field for the first time in the 2021 season and boy, it sure looked like it. Both the Panthers and Colts had their moments of sloppy play which is to be expected in the first preseason game and with the majority of players on the field being 2nd and 3rd stringers. In the first half alone, Carolina had seven penalties, four of which were false starts (two by Trent Scott).