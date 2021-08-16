Beat Backpack Connect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The dog days of summer are here, especially for parents racing around to get kids school supplies, clothes and backpacks last minute. The unfortunate truth is many people cannot afford much right now and as the pandemic continues, many parents need a little extra help. That is where Chris Dipnarine and his nonprofit step in. It’s called 4MyCity; a food rescue organization that takes food that would be regarded as waste and distributes it to families in need. Their mission this summer is to provided backpacks and school supplies to people in these needy communities because chances are, if they...