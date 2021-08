Alright, ready to brace yourselves? Because we are, at this very moment, about to drop a few "chilling" words that you probably haven't heard used much in the past couple of months, given summer's heat. Words like "cold weather treats" and "hot chocolate" and "steaming cups thereof." Yeah, we are going to go there, but we can assure you (and we think you will agree) that it is for all the right reasons. You see, Swiss Miss — yes, Swiss Miss, the brand long associated with steaming cups of hot chocolate that cold winter days seem to cry out for, has just released a brand new hot chocolate flavor.