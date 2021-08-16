Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Touchmaps show how Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling partnership will require change of tactics

By Daniel Zeqiri
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositioning is the core principle of Pep Guardiola's approach to football, which borders on the mathematical. Pitches at the training ground are divided into horizontal and vertical zones, with players asked to follow rules about how many bodies should occupy these spaces at any one time. The idea is to give each Manchester City player viable forward-passing options and ensure the team is organised to transition quickly to defence if the ball is lost, as well as to force opposition defenders to make difficult decisions. The football that results appears free-flowing and spontaneous but is actually quite formulaic.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
David Silva
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#British#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Manchester, OHPosted by
The Game Haus

Manchester City Inks Deal With Jack Grealish

Manchester City have announced that they signed Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish to a six-year deal. The 25-year old has a good reputation, scoring 32 goals and making 43 assists over 213 appearances in just eight seasons. Why Grealish Could Be The Perfect Addition. Grealish stands out as a professional soccer...
Premier Leaguedistrictchronicles.com

What Daniel Levy made of Aston Villa selling Jack Grealish for £100m

The Daily Star has claimed how Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy views Jack Grealish’s move from Aston Villa to Manchester City. Grealish joined Premier League champions City from Villa earlier in the week. The Citizens reportedly paid £100 million for the England international attacking midfielder. “I think Joe Hart will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: How Jack Grealish's Switch to Man City Affected Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City's record fee to sign Jack Grealish played into Chelsea's mind in their bid to land Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to reports. The Premier League champions recently announced the arrival of the 25-year-old midfielder from Aston Villa for a sum worth £100 million, which makes Grealish the most expensive player in Premier League history, surpassing Paul Pogba, for whom Manchester United paid £89 million in 2016.
WorldHello Magazine

Jack Grealish to swap £1.7million home for Manchester mansion?

Jack Grealish recently announced that he was leaving Aston Villa for Manchester United, which means a relocation may be on the cards for the footballer. The 25-year-old currently lives in Worcester in a six-bedroom property that was previously worth £1.7 million, but staying at the home would mean he could be facing over a two-hour commute.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Football rumours: Raheem Sterling to open contract talks with Manchester City

Sterling has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, but is also believed to feature in Pep Guardiola’s plans. Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to begin new contract talks with Manchester City. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old winger has put a team together to help work through his options, which include potential moves to Arsenal or Tottenham. Sterling still has two years left on his deal with City, and is believed to feature in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Raheem Sterling wants more goals after Jack Grealish joins him at Man City

Raheem Sterling hopes the arrival of Jack Grealish at Manchester City will help him increase his goal tally. The 26-year-old is looking forward to linking up with England team-mate Grealish at club level following the former Aston Villa captain’s British record £100million switch to the Etihad Stadium. Sterling netted just...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Aston Villa name new captain after Jack Grealish exit

Aston Villa name new captain. Aston Villa have confirmed Tyrone Mings as their new captain, taking over from Jack Grealish who has departed for Manchester City. The club have also confirmed that Scotland international John McGinn will take over from Mings as vice-captain, as The Villains embark on a new era without their talisman.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling enjoys a night out with teammates Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at The Ivy as they prepare to kick off the Premier League season

Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish headed to The Ivy Restaurant in their namesake city centre on Thursday evening as they prepared to kick off the Premier League season. The pair were joined by their teammate Phil Foden, with all the platers displaying their laid-back fashion senses during...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

We’re over Jack Grealish – Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith insists the club are over Jack Grealish’s departure to Manchester City. Smith’s side started life after Grealish with a 3-2 defeat at Watford on the opening day of the Premier League season. Villa had to wait until the 70th minute for their first shot on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy