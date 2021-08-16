Touchmaps show how Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling partnership will require change of tactics

Positioning is the core principle of Pep Guardiola's approach to football, which borders on the mathematical. Pitches at the training ground are divided into horizontal and vertical zones, with players asked to follow rules about how many bodies should occupy these spaces at any one time. The idea is to give each Manchester City player viable forward-passing options and ensure the team is organised to transition quickly to defence if the ball is lost, as well as to force opposition defenders to make difficult decisions. The football that results appears free-flowing and spontaneous but is actually quite formulaic.